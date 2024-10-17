Ground broken for new luxury residential park homes at Outhill View Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ground has now been broken and construction has got under way ahead of the emergence of new luxury residential park homes in the heart of rural England, nestled in the county of Shakespeare and at an affordable price.

And the first residents of Outhill View in leafy Warwickshire are scheduled to move into their luxury new homes before Christmas.

This latest development in the increasingly popular choice of residential park living is taking tangible form near the historic hamlet of Outhill, close to Studley Castle and a short distance from Warwick Castle – “the finest in all the land” – and the lovely spa resort of Leamington.

Ten of the 55 new lavishly appointed and energy efficient Outhill View homes in the first phase of the eagerly awaited project have already been sold and, with principal construction now well underway, early bird buyers can expect to be in their new homes by Christmas.

Outhill View - breaking ground

In response to high demand a number of Open Days will be held at the Outhill View sales office over the weekend of 25th, 26th and 27th October between 10am-4pm.

David Cotter, Sales Manager at Outhill View, said: “Residential Park living has become a very attractive choice for many people, especially those seeking an environment which is conducive to peace of mind in the company of like-minded friends and neighbours.”

With a modern, fully fitted kitchen and integrated appliances, as well as a comfortable living room, two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and all with a manufacturer’s guarantee, the properties will be ready to move into without any need for decoration or updating.

Buyers, however, can add value to their properties with touches of luxury such as hot tubs, balconies, decking and outdoor furniture. They will sell at prices starting from £250,000 with the developers offering up to 100% for part exchange.

Outhill View

Restricted to people over the age of 45, the Outhill View homes will be particularly attractive to buyers approaching retirement, or who are keen to realise the equity trapped in their more traditional homes.