'Hidden gem' cottage on the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire on the market for £350,000

A 'hidden gem' cottage on the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £350,000.

The three-bed, Georgian cottage in Long Buckby Wharf, was built around same time as this part of the Grand Union Canal, which was constructed in 1820 and as with the neighbouring cottage.

The property can be accessed either directly from the towpath, via the front porch or from the rear access footpath via the modern conservatory.

From the conservatory via a stable door, you enter a kitchen, which leads to a recently refurbished part-tiled shower room with a large double walk-in shower.

The home has two lounges, one of which includes a fire place and overlooks the stunning view of the canal.

The current owners said: "It is like living in front of a moving landscape."

Take a look around the Northamptonshire canal-side cottage listed for £350,000 with the pictures below.

