High-quality Shared Ownership homes ready to move into in near Leamington Spa later this year

Homeseekers in Warwickshire will soon have a wider range of choice, thanks to the forthcoming release of Shared Ownership homes near Leamington Spa.

The development, named Heritage Grange, sits in the picturesque village of Upper Lighthorne, and will provide high-quality, energy-efficient two- and three-bedroom homes crafted by five-star housebuilder David Wilson Homes, led by an award-winning site manager.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Designed and expertly-crafted with modern living and flexibility in mind, the contemporary home styles at Heritage Grange sit in an ideal location for a variety of homeseekers to enjoy the idyllic Warwickshire countryside while being close to the vibrant, historic towns of Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Mercia, said: “We are delighted to be working with Bromford to deliver a selection of Shared Ownership plots to Heritage Grange and continue the success we have enjoyed at our development. These homes will be a welcome addition to the high-quality two-, three- and four-bedroom homes we currently have available.”

“We’d like to invite all that may be interested in buying a home in Upper Lighthorne to visit the development and find out more about how both David Wilson Homes and Bromford can help ease the moving process.”

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “It’s great to be meeting the demand for high-quality Shared Ownership homes in fantastic locations, with the stunning Heritage Grange development adding to our portfolio across Warwickshire.

“Upper Lighthorne is in a unique spot, Warwickshire providing the perfect, permanent countryside retreat for those who commute into larger nearby settlements for work or leisure.

“Our partnership with David Wilson Homes assures both us and our future homeowners that Heritage Grange is the ideal place to settle into an expertly-built home.”

Conveniently located near to the M40 motorway, Heritage Grange offers easy access to making Birmingham, Coventry and London, while the nearby rail system ensures comfortable, efficient journeys to various other destinations.

Upper Lighthorne is a charming, quaint village with a number of amenities, including Lighthorne Primary School, rated Good in its latest Ofsted report.

Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon provide a plethora of areas to enjoy, such as fascinating museums and places to eat as well as independent and chain stores.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit: www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

