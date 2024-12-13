Homebuilder hosts Christmas event for residents at Rugby development
The event welcomed a mix of attendees, who enjoyed a wreath making session with local florist Jean’s Flowers, mince pies and coffees provided by Cotinis catering, as well as a performance from Rugby Community Choir.
Mulberry Homes organised the event to encourage residents to get into the festive spirit by listening to carols and creating their own wreaths to hang on their new Mulberry home at Houlton.
Elaine Box, Musical Director, of Rugby Community Choir, said: ‘One of the most enjoyable parts of Christmas for the choir and myself is the opportunity to get together with others and sing. We really enjoyed Mulberry Homes’ Christmas event.”
Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed residents and prospective buyers to our Houlton Christmas event.
“We would like to thank Rugby Community Choir for their performance and the team at Jean’s Flowers for their wreath making masterclass.”