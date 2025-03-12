Homebuilder looks back on 15 years of Camp Hill Regeneration

Having transformed the Camp Hill area of Nuneaton with a series of developments over a 15-year period, Barratt Homes looks back fondly as the regeneration scheme draws to a close.

Four properties remain at the housebuilder’s Saxon View development on Edinburgh Road before it is sold out, which will mark the completion of the 757-home community.

Once a brownfield site, the original look of the area is now a distant memory as Barratt Homes’ investment in Camp Hill has converted its developments into a thriving neighbourhood.

In sharing photographs taken over the course of 15 years of construction, the five-star homebuilder is keen to show the progress of the development that has earned recognition such as Best Regeneration Project by Housebuilder Magazine, and Best Brownfield Development Silver Award and Best Partnership Scheme Silver Award from WhatHouse?.

A view of the near-complete Saxon View community, taken in 2024

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Mercia, said: “We are very proud of everything that has been achieved in Camp Hill. Through multiple phases of development, the now-established community has been completely transformed from a brownfield site to a sought-after place to call home.

“As we prepare for completion at our Saxon View development, we look back fondly with many memories of our time in this fantastic area of Nuneaton.”

The Camp Hill Regeneration Scheme, which was initially launched in 1999, was designed to deliver transformational change to one of the most deprived wards in Warwickshire.

During Barratt Homes’ time investing in the local community whilst building brand-new homes, some of the highlights include:

A view of Saxon Heights, taken in 2017

The launch of Construction Award Multi Skills (CAMS); a programme for 14 to 16-year-olds offering on-site work experience alongside traditional GCSE subjects.

Locally sourced labour, breaking the cycle of unemployment in the area.

The creation of the ‘Discovery House’ – an educational destination demonstrating the benefits of new houses and how they are built.

Visits from local and national VIPs including Chancellor at the time, George Osborne in 2014.

Upgrades to Whittleford Park, including a ridge and furrow, a network of footpaths, and reintegration of plants in the area.

The creation of a collection of open spaces and play areas, including a multi-use games area and outdoor gym.

Barratt Homes also committed to funding summer camps for local children and trained a number of apprentices working onsite.

More recent community engagement includes the visit of the former Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth, Councillor Jeff Clarke, a sponsorship of Nuneaton Junior Football Club, and a donation of wildlife-friendly equipment to Camp Hill Primary School.

As the last development on this already thriving community, residents at Saxon View will join home buyers at Bluebells, Saxon Heights, Saxon Rise and Saxon Meadows in enjoying their surroundings and brand-new home.

For more information about the final properties available, call the sales team on 033 3355 8478 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.