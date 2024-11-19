Homebuilder shines spotlight on sought-after family property in Nuneaton

By Isobel Fearn
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
Property seekers on the lookout for a new home in Warwickshire are being encouraged to look no further than David Wilson Homes’ Callendar Farm development in Nuneaton.

Included in the selection of three and four-bedroom homes at the development off Baler Drive are the expertly crafted four bedroom Moss style properties that are the ideal fit for families looking for a modern space to call home.

Prospective buyers can experience the quality and comfort of this home first-hand by touring the Moss style show home at the development, offering a glimpse into the potential lifestyle that Callendar Farm provides.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Moss style homes are proving popular amongst growing families and Callendar Farm is fast becoming a thriving community.

Typical kitchen area in David Wilson Home at Callendar Farm developmentTypical kitchen area in David Wilson Home at Callendar Farm development
“With over 60% of the properties at Callendar Farm now sold, we encourage anyone interested in the available homes to visit our friendly Sales Advisers for a tour of the sought-after development.”

The Moss style homes feature a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading to the garden. The downstairs also includes a lounge, a handy utility space and a convenient home office.

Upstairs boasts four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite, plus a stylish family bathroom, offering ample space for growing families to call their own.

One of the Moss properties available at Callendar Farm stands out for its exclusive offers and upgrades. This home provides home buyers with great value for money with an upgraded kitchen and flooring package included worth £14,000, and a £3,000 contribution towards moving costs. Additionally, home buyers can take advantage of up to £11,750 paid towards their Stamp Duty costs.

The Moss style home at Callendar Farm in NuneatonThe Moss style home at Callendar Farm in Nuneaton
Residents at Callendar Farm can benefit from a wide range of amenities available nearby including an Aldi, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s supermarket, as well as several highly rated restaurants and pubs.

Its prime location means both Nuneaton and Hinckley Train Station are within a short drive from the development, providing efficient links to Leicester and further afield.

