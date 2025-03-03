Homebuilder spotlights three-storey living at Warwickshire development

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is encouraging property seekers to consider the benefits of three-storey homes, past just comfort and convenience.

Offering a fresh perspective on contemporary living, David Wilson Homes has a selection of three-storey properties available at its Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby that include a host of advantages, such as:

1. Abundant space: Stretching across three storeys, these homes provide expansive living spaces, that are ideal for entertaining as well as relaxing.

2. Privacy and serenity: With distinct levels each floor can serve a different purpose, creating a natural separation between living, working and sleeping, that creates private sanctuaries for its residents.

The living room in a Henley at Ashlawn Gardens

3. Versatility Redefined: The multi-level layout offers flexibility to cater to diverse lifestyle needs and preferences and allows for home buyers to reconfigure their homes as their needs change over time by creating rooms specifically tailored to their preferences.

4. Scenic Splendour: Positioned at a higher elevation, resident can delight in the vistas of their environment.

Located off Spectrum Avenue, Ashlawn Gardens currently has a choice of three-storey homes available, including the impressive five bedroom Buckingham style homes.

Recently released at the development, the Buckingham properties feature a free-flowing and spacious downstairs layout, including an open-plan kitchen and family area, a formal dining room, a lounge and home office.

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Ashlawn Gardens development

Upstairs includes two double bedrooms and the impressive main bedroom, benefitting from a private en suite and dressing area. The top floor includes a further two double bedrooms and dual-access bathroom, ideal for families with older children in need of more privacy.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to invite property seekers to visit our Ashlawn Gardens development to find out more about the three-storey homes we have available.

“A three-storey home doesn’t just offer extra room, but provides families and professionals alike with a flexible layout. By opting for a three-storey home, our customers can adapt their spaces to meet their current and future needs.”

Ashlawn Gardens is currently offering a mix of three and five bedroom properties, with selected homes featuring saving opportunities of up to £52,000.

For more information about the homes available at Ashlawn Gardens, visit the website, or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, for details on the properties available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.