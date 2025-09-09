Homebuilder welcomes hundreds to launch events at new Coventry development

Clarendon Customer Suite

Midlands-based homebuilder Spitfire Homes has welcomed hundreds of prospective buyers to its new collection of homes at Clarendon, Coventry, as it launched a new state-of-the-art Customer Suite.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to high demand, Spitfire held a series of exclusive launch events for members of its database before opening to the public, attracting hundreds of visitors in recent weeks. The high level of interest showcases the demand for quality new homes in Coventry, with an off-plan reservation already secured.

The collection at Clarendon will comprise of 182 design-led properties, offering between two- to five-bedrooms, each tailored to suit a range of lifestyles. The scheme will also provide 32% affordable housing and deliver over £1.8m in contributions to local infrastructure and community facilities, including local education, biodiversity, highways and the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “The opening of our new Customer Suite gives prospective buyers a first-hand experience of what makes a Spitfire home unique. Clarendon offers a diverse range of properties tailored to different lifestyles, all built with a premium specification and a focus on design. The strong interest during our launch weekends shows there’s a real demand for quality homes in Coventry.

“With our first homes available to reserve now and occupations expected from early next year, we encourage customers to schedule an appointment and experience Clarendon for themselves.”

All homes at Clarendon will also include future-proof features and technologies to promote energy-efficient living, including photovoltaic (PV) panels, underfloor heating, heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

Chris Priestley, Partner at Knight Frank and Head of Central New Homes Sales, added: “Today's buyers are savvy about their monthly outgoings, as well as looking at the purchase price, so they are really thinking about what it costs to live in their home on a monthly basis. That's why the new homes at Clarendon, complete with an exceptional sustainability specification, are proving popular in the current market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as this, the ten-year structural warranty really seals the deal for many, it's that extra layer of security that you simply don't get with older properties. We look forward to welcoming more prospective buyers to the Customer Suite and helping them find their new home at Clarendon.”

Inside the new Customer Suite, purchasers can explore the full collection at Clarendon using a state-of-the-art touchscreen with a 360-degree, 3D site plan. A designated Choices Area also allows customers to explore the personalisation options and upgrades available.

For more information on Clarendon or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/clarendon/