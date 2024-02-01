Homebuilders dig into Warwickshire School’s Garden Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwickshire school reached out to the homebuilders to assist with a range of tasks to improve its facilities.

Ashley Doyle, Site Manager, has managed the overall project for Barratt and David Wilson Homes and supervised the works of the contractors as they helped to freshen up the garden at Rokeby Primary School.

Vicky Allan, Headteacher at Rokeby Primary School, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the generous donations to enable us to make this wonderful garden. This garden will be enjoyed by our Rokeby children for many years to come.”

As part of the works at the school, the homebuilders, based nearby at the Ashlawn Gardens and Elborough Place developments, have turfed the garden and implemented a number of sleepers for raised planters.

Ashley Doyle said: “We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to support a fantastic project in our local community, and it’s been great to help Rokeby Primary School bring its vision to life.

“We’re always open to lending a helping hand to those close to our developments, and we hope the raised planters and landscaped area will allow the children to spend more time in the school’s garden.”

As noted by Nurture UK, there are many benefits to gardening for children. Not only does it aid their learning in science, maths and literacy, it teaches them valuable lessons in patience, resilience, persistence and commitment.

Not to mention the health benefits, as gardening has been proven to reduce stress levels, improve mood and enhance self-esteem.