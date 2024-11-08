Homebuilders honour Remembrance Day in Warwickshire

Leading developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes are remembering the country’s fallen heroes this Armistice Day with the latest installation at their developments in Warwickshire.

To mark the annual tribute to all those who lost their lives during the wars, Barratt Homes has attached large poppies to the lampposts at Saxon View in Nuneaton, Aston Grange in Upper Lighthorne, Elborough Place and Ashlawn Gardens in Rugby.

David Wilson Homes has attached large poppies to the lampposts at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne, Ashlawn Gardens in Rugby and Callendar Farm in Nuneaton.

In 2024, the Royal British Legion is remembering the courage of 1944, as this year marks the 80th anniversaries of momentous battles and turning points of the Second World War, including the D-Day landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Residents and visitors to the new communities in the county are encouraged to walk past the poppies and think about all those who served in conflicts across the world ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday 11th November.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “As a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict, we have decorated our developments with poppies.

“During this time of remembrance, we hope the poppies will prompt Warwickshire residents to take a moment of quiet reflection.”

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, and the annual Poppy Appeal is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

For more information about developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Warwickshire or David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.