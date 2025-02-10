Homes released to benefit families in Warwickshire

Growing families in Warwickshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ new development in Rugby, Ashlawn Gardens, where a range of four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

The homes available include the Chester, Windsor, Alfreton and Kingsley style homes, offering different layouts to meet a range of priorities.

The four bedroom properties are ideal for family living as one of the bedrooms could also be used as a study for those working from home. As well as this, the Windsor is a three-storey home which offers added privacy and space for families with older children.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Our four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Ashlawn Gardens are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and find their dream home.

“We have already seen a lot of interest in the development, with over 85% of homes already sold, and we would recommend eager home buyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Ashlawn Gardens is a fast-growing community near the quaint town of Dunchurch, less than two miles away from Rugby town centre.

Residents can take advantage of green open spaces, nearby schools, a supermarket, and an abundance of amenities on the doorstep.

The development also offers excellent commuter links, such the M1 and M6 providing easy access to Leicester, Birmingham and Northampton. As well as this, Rugby Train Station offers direct services to London.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481. Alternatively, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.