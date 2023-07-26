Hop along to Rugby park for enchanting Beatrix Potter treat for all family

Hop along to Rugby’s Caldecott Park Park tomorrow (Thursday) and enjoy an enchanting Beatrix Potter classic.
Quantum Theatre are back with an enchanting new adaptation of two of Beatrix Potter’s best-loved Tales, The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.
Families are invited to grab a blanket and picnic to enjoy Michael Whitmore’s charming adaptation.
The two performances are 11.30am and 2.30pm
No booking needed. Hatty's Cafe is open and serving hot drinks and cakes from 10am - 4pm.