Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Hop along to Rugby park for enchanting Beatrix Potter treat for all family

The two performances are 11.30am and 2.30pm
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST

Hop along to Rugby’s Caldecott Park Park tomorrow (Thursday) and enjoy an enchanting Beatrix Potter classic.

Quantum Theatre are back with an enchanting new adaptation of two of Beatrix Potter’s best-loved Tales, The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

Families are invited to grab a blanket and picnic to enjoy Michael Whitmore’s charming adaptation.

Most Popular
Free family fun in Rugby.Free family fun in Rugby.
Free family fun in Rugby.

The two performances are 11.30am and 2.30pm

No booking needed. Hatty's Cafe is open and serving hot drinks and cakes from 10am - 4pm.

Related topics:HOPRugbyCafe
Register
Follow us