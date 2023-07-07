Register
House prices in Rugby: Cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

OK, the term ‘cheap’ is relative when it comes to house prices nowadays! But the figures still make interesting reading.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of Rugby have the cheapest property prices? (And we all know that the word 'cheapest' is not always appropriate when it comes to Leamington!). Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Rugby which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £200,000

1. Town North & Newbold on Avon

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £200,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £200,000

2. Town East

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £200,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £209,000

3. New Bilton

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £209,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £238,750

4. Town South & School

Average property price, year ending Dec 2022: £238,750 Photo: Google Street View

