Housebuilder Bellway offers up to £20,000 cashback incentive to homebuyers in Warwickshire

Bellway is helping homebuyers in Warwickshire by offering up to £20,000 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties. The cashback incentive scheme launched on Boxing Day and will run until the end of January.

The offer is available on selected plots across Warwickshire, with developments taking part including Astley Fields, Hampton Trove, Hazelwood, Jubilee Green and Lucas Green.

Ashberry Homes, also part of the Bellway Group, will be running the same cashback offer at Yew Tree Meadows and Lucas Gardens.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for BellwayWest Midlands, said: “Anyone who has decided that 2024 is the year they will move into a modern, energy-efficient and stylish new-build home would do well to take advantage of this great offer.

“It could make all the difference to the choice of which property to buy and give customers money for extras such as furniture and décor for their new home.

“The scheme is open to all, but I think it will be especially beneficial to first-time buyers as £15,000 is a real boost to their buying power and could make all the difference.

“Promotions such as this allow people to walk confidently into the process of buying a new home – understanding that it’s an attainable goal.”

The company has run several previous incentives to make purchasing a property easier for customers, including a deposit contribution scheme called Your Home, Your Way. Homebuyers Paul and Harley Hoather said they were only able to afford to invest in bricks and mortar thanks to the scheme.

Under the initiative, the couple were given a £14,000 deposit contribution from the developer which enabled them to secure a three-bedroom detached house at Bellway’s Westburn development in Callerton, around five miles west of Newcastle.

Paul, a 41-year-old technical consultant for a marine shipping company, said: “We have only been together for four years and did not have enough of a deposit to allow us to get a mortgage rate that would be manageable for us.

“When we spoke to the sales advisor Jenna, we could not believe our luck. She said that Bellway would give us this deposit contribution which meant we could put down a 10 per cent deposit and get a mortgage deal with affordable monthly payments.

“Once we had done the figures, we realised we could afford to go for a three-bedroom detached Carver house which ticked all our boxes.”

Bellway buyers can also benefit from living in an energy efficient new-build house, which could save them an average of £2,200 a yearon their fuel bills when compared to an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes being built by Bellway will now have Google Nest thermostats installed as standard**, which testing by the tech giant has shown can reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information on developments in the area taking part in Bellway’s cashback scheme visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands.