Housebuilder gets green light for 95 homes in Bulkington

New housing in Bulkington has moved a step closer following the approval by council planners for a scheme of 95 homes.

National housebuilder Miller Homes has purchased the 9.38-acre site off Leyland Road in the village, on which it will now proceed to build 95 new homes, 25 per cent of which will be provided as affordable housing.

Outline planning consent for the provision of new housing on the site has already been approved by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council before its planning committee gave the green light to the detailed plans on Wednesday, 11 June.

Miller Homes West Midlands, based in Worcester, will now move onto the land with a view to construction work beginning imminently at its development, to be known as Kington Meadows.

Land in Bulkington is to be developed on by Miller Homes West Midlands

Neil Ballett, land director for Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “We are pleased to have been given the appropriate planning consent for new housing in the village of Bulkington, which already benefited from an outline planning agreement for 95 new homes.

“Our development will comprise a key element of the wider new homes delivery in Bulkington, and forms part of the local plan in Nuneaton and Bedworth to provide more than 14,000 new homes in the area by 2031.

“The site is well located for nearby schools, local shops and leisure facilities, while Bedworth train station is just a six-minute drive away, providing residents with public transport links to areas including Nuneaton, Coventry and Leamington Spa.

“We are now preparing to move onto the site, with formal building work starting on the land within a matter of weeks, and the first homes at Kington Meadows being released for sale later in 2025.”

The planning application for the development includes a significant amount of public open space and a children’s play area.

Development of the site will create a total of 294 full-time equivalent jobs across the construction sector and its supply chain, according to the initial planning statement.

The development is set to provide a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, including some bungalows, with 24 of the homes being made available by the developer as affordable housing.

A planning obligation for Miller Homes to provide financial contributions to both the education and healthcare sectors, as part of a Section 106 agreement, is also in place as part of the approved plans in Bulkington.