Housebuilder launches show homes for sale at Warwickshire development

A popular development in Nuneaton is continuing to attract interest from Warwickshire home buyers, as David Wilson Homes’ Callendar Farm has now sold over 90% of its properties.

To celebrate this success, the housebuilder has released its final properties for sale at the development on Baler Drive. Among the remaining properties available is the professionally designed three bedroom Plato and four bedroom Moss show homes.

Fully furnished with premium fixtures, fittings, and furniture selected by expert interior designers, the show homes provide families with a stylish and modern property they can settle into with ease.

Ideal for young families, the Plato offers a thoughtful blend of comfort and practicality, featuring a generous lounge and an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area – complete with upgraded appliances and French doors opening onto the garden.

Upstairs offers three double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a private en suite and fitted wardrobes throughout. With a fully landscaped garden and flooring included, the Plato is ideally suited for home buyers to enjoy this summer with ease.

Designed with space and flexibility in mind, the Moss is ideal for family life, featuring an open-plan kitchen and dining room, as well as a lounge with French doors leading to the garden. The property also includes a home office and a convenient utility space.

Upstairs, the home includes a generous family bathroom and four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from a stylish en suite for added comfort and privacy.

Complete with a double garage, an upgraded kitchen with integrated appliances, and flooring included throughout – home buyers can enjoy a stress-free move into a sophisticated space.

For those looking for a property they can easily personalise, Callendar Farm also has another Moss style home that is ready to move into. This selected property includes an upgraded kitchen worth £4,000, a flooring package valued at £8,000, and a Stamp Duty contribution of £13,749 from the housebuilder.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to announce the release of our show homes for sale, following the ongoing success of our Callendar Farm development.

“Our Moss and Plato style homes have been cleverly designed to maximise space and style whilst showcasing the benefits of modern living in a prime location.

“We encourage anyone interested in the final homes at Callendar Farm to visit our expert sales team, discover our exclusive offers and helpful schemes, and tour the final properties on offer.”

At Callendar Farm, home buyers can benefit from David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme – an ideal solution for second steppers who are seeking a brand-new home but are struggling to sell their current property.

The scheme enables the housebuilder to be a guaranteed buyer at market value, allowing purchasers to enjoy a smooth and hassle-free move into their new home as soon as it is ready.

Positioned on Baler Drive, residents at Callendar Farm can enjoy convenient access to a wide range of nearby amenities, including Aldi, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s supermarkets, along with a selection of highly rated restaurants and pubs.

Thanks to its well-connected setting, both Nuneaton and Hinckley train stations are just a short drive away, offering direct and efficient links to Leicester and cities further afield.

For more information about the homes available at Callendar Farm, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.