How one couple boosted their retirement by purchasing their apartment in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to a report commissioned by the Centre for Ageing Better, one in five older people in the UK are trapped in their current home because of a shortage of suitable alternatives with the right location, tenure and affordability [1].

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help make downsizing a more affordable option for retirees in Rugby, McCarthy Stone is offering a government-backed shared ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England at its Retirement Living Plus development, Knox Court on Bilton Road.

The scheme, named Older Persons Shared Ownership (OPSO), works by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement living property, through providing a choice of home ownerships up to 75%. For example, at Knox Court, you could purchase a one-bedroom retirement apartment at a 50% share from £115,000 with a monthly rent of £264, or a two-bedroom property at a 50% share from £140,000 with a monthly rent of £321*. If you purchase the maximum percentage of 75%, there is no rent payable on the remaining share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local couple who have already benefited from the OPSO scheme at Knox Court is Ian and Lesley Sturman, who purchased their property for the maximum share of 75%.

Happy Retirement to Ian and Lesley Sturman

“The shared ownership scheme is a really attractive option, as it makes properties like the apartment we’ve bought more affordable,” says Ian. “We first considered shared ownership because we knew we wouldn’t be able to sell our previous property for the price we needed to purchase the apartment outright. We briefly considered purchasing an initial share of 50% to give us more equity, however, that would have meant we needed to pay rent on the remaining share. Therefore, we opted for 75%, which has still allowed us to pay off some loans.”

Lesley, 70, and Ian, 71, purchased their retirement apartment at Knox Court for £168,500 and sold their three-bedroom bungalow in Kettering for £300,000 through a part exchange scheme with McCarthy Stone.

Lesley comments: “The part exchange scheme really worked in our favour, as we didn’t have to pay any estate agent fees or removals costs, and we even received a contribution towards legal fees. Plus, with no chain, it gave us great peace of mind that everything would go through smoothly. When you take everything into account, I’d estimate we saved around £10,000 simply by going with the part exchange scheme. It’s a no brainer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At first, we were a bit unsure of how the part exchange and shared ownership schemes would work, but the Sales Consultant, Toni was absolutely brilliant. We put a deposit down for the apartment, and by the time we got home, we had an estate agent ringing us to get our bungalow on the market. The time it took between putting down the deposit and moving into Knox Court was just a couple of months. It was a huge relief because when you get to our age, you don’t want to be hanging around, you just want to get on with it. Had we put off moving for another few years, I don’t think we would have been able to do it due to mobility and health issues.”

Ian and Lesley delighted with their move to Knox Court

The money they’ve saved through the part exchange scheme combined with the equity released from selling their previous property has provided a helpful rainy day fund should they need it in the future

Like many older people, Lesley and Ian had wanted to move from their previous property in Kettering due to the amount of upkeep it required.

“Before we moved to Kettering, we lived in a three-bedroom house in Bedfordshire. We’d hoped the bungalow would be more suited to our needs and although it was initially, after eight years of living there, it was getting too big for us and the garden was becoming harder and harder to manage, along with the housework,” explains Ian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues: “It’s natural as you get older not to be able to do the things you once could. However, from our point of view, having spent time in the past looking after our own ageing parents, we didn’t want to put that burden on our son, who lives 40 minutes away, so we decided to futureproof ourselves by looking into retirement living.

Ian and Lesley Sturman feel right at home at McCarthy Stone's Knox Court thanks to OPSO

“We looked at several McCarthy Stone developments, but chose Knox Court as it had been newly built, there were properties available as part of the shared ownership scheme, and it felt very friendly from the moment we stepped inside.”

When asked what advice they’d give to someone who is in a similar situation to what they were, Lesley and Ian said: “Everybody who is our age should consider retirement living. We have some friends who are a similar age to us and have already put their name down for a property at a McCarthy Stone retirement community in Stamford.

“When we first discussed the idea with our friends, they were all for it. Shared ownership is a brilliant concept, so we can’t see why it shouldn’t work for most people. We really recommend that people make the move sooner rather than later while you’re still fit and well enough to do so. The longer you leave it, the more difficult it can become, which is why we made the move when we did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their experience living at Knox Court, the former teachers who have been married for 49 years said it has been ‘very positive’.

“Everything is so easy,” Lesley comments. “We don’t have to worry about repairs – not just in terms of cost but finding someone reliable to do the work. Even outdoors, everything is taken care of. Plus, our energy bills have been about half of what we previously paid.

“We like going to the on-site bistro on those days when we fancy something different or simply can’t be bothered to cook. Our five-year-old grandson, who often comes to stay with us, enjoys going there too. We also like that when we go away, someone will pop into the apartment to check everything is okay and drop off any parcels. Life is so simple here, it’s very relaxing.”

Ian says there are plenty of activities to keep you entertained and encourage you to socialise with other homeowners, from a tapas night and Greek evening to carpet bowls and film nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great as it all takes place on-site, so you don’t have to go very far. This will be a real bonus during winter with the dark nights. What’s also nice is that you can be as sociable as you want – if ever you want company, there’s always a friendly face about, but if you prefer some quiet time, you’ve got the privacy of your own apartment.

“We’ve met lots of lovely people since we moved in. Everyone has been so welcoming from the moment we arrived. There are so many social events that make it easy to get to know people and that create a brilliant warm atmosphere.”

In addition to the thriving community, Lesley and Ian are especially pleased with the development’s location and thoughtful extra services.

“Rugby is a nice part of the country and is easy for getting to other places, such as Stratford-upon-Avon, Leamington Spa, Warwick, Kenilworth, and the Black Country Living Museum,” Ian notes. “At Knox Court, there’s 24/7 care available, which means should there come a time when we need support, we’ll be well looked after. The staff are brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridging the gap between traditional residential care and independent living for the over 70s, Knox Court consists of 62 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments, along with exceptional facilities designed to offer a full and varied lifestyle. These include a well-appointed lounge, chef-run bistro, and large courtyard garden.

An Estate Management Team is on-site around the clock to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and provide flexible care packages to suit individual need. State-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call point, intruder alarm, and door camera entry, are fitted as standard in each property for added peace-of-mind.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.