‘Immaculate’ 1930s residence in rolling Warwickshire countryside on market for £2.5 million

A large detached five-bedroomed 1930s house offering spectacular views across unspoilt Warwickshire countryside is on the market for around £2.5 million.

Premium property specialist DM & Co. Homes is selling Further Hill Grange, set in ten acres of extensive grounds on Ullenhall Lane, near Henley-in-Arden.

Kathy Griffiths, Head of Premium at DM & Co. Homes, said: “This fabulous, distinguished 1930s residence boasts breathtaking views stretching as far as the eye can see, of both its stunning grounds and the countryside beyond.

“With over ten acres, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a study, swimming pool, and stunning grounds, this well-maintained home offers tranquillity within an exceptional setting.”

Further Hill Grange

Offers in the region of £2.5 million will be considered for the property.

Kathy added: “The current owners have cherished and cared for this home for over 30 years, and its immaculate condition is a testament to their dedication.

“With over ten acres of picturesque countryside, the property features a sweeping drive, electric gated entrance, and a single garage.

“Inside, the home offers a harmonious blend of original features and modern amenities.

“The entrance porch leads to a hallway with wooden flooring, opening into a double aspect drawing room. The dining room boasts a stone fireplace, and feature radiators are found throughout the reception rooms.”

Steps lead down to a utility room and boiler room, with a new Worcester boiler installed in April, providing access to the outside bin store.

The kitchen, refitted three years ago, boasts French doors leading to an indoor swimming pool – measuring 8m x 3.75m - with incredible views.

The double aspect drawing room is a highlight, featuring original wooden flooring, a wood burning stove with a mirror TV above and ample natural light from large windows. The dining room, adorned with a stone fireplace, provides a perfect setting for family meals and entertaining guests.

A ground floor cloakroom and WC with electric underfloor heating add to the convenience, while two studies - one at the front and one at the rear - are equipped with fitted furniture, making them ideal for working from home. The windows, sympathetically replaced ten years ago, are set within stunning stone mullion frames, preserving the home's historic charm.

The family room, with its log burner and panoramic window, offers breathtaking views and French doors that open to the garden.

“The upstairs is accessed via a beautiful winding staircase with an oak handrail, leading to a spacious landing. The principal bedroom is a standout feature, offering fitted wardrobes, a working real fire, and an en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and underfloor heating.

“The guest bedroom also impresses with fitted wardrobes, an open fireplace, and access to a Jack & Jill bathroom, perfect for accommodating visitors.

“Bedroom three is a comfortable double with fitted furniture, while bedroom five, a single room with double aspect views, provides a charming space. An additional bathroom features a small corner bath, catering to the needs of the household.

“Bedroom four, accessed via an independent staircase, includes a shower room and eaves storage, making it an ideal teen suite or private retreat.

“The outside space is as impressive as the interior, with three stables, including two loose boxes and one open storage area.

“The extensive driveways and turning circle offer ample parking and easy access. The paddock, complete with a wishing well, adds a touch of whimsy, while the gypsy caravan has provided hours of fun for the grandchildren.

“The stunning gardens are a true highlight, featuring two ponds, water features, woodland, and rose arbours. These well-maintained spaces offer a tranquil retreat and plenty of opportunities for outdoor enjoyment.

“The property also includes a gas tank for the AGA, an oil tank for the heating system, a single garage, and a storage shed, ensuring ample space for vehicles and equipment. The electric gates at the front provide privacy and security, making this an ideal countryside retreat.”

The village of Ullenhall is about three miles west of Henley-in-Arden and 12 miles west of the county town of Warwick. Motorway access is via the M42 (J3) approximately four miles away connecting to M40, M6 & M5 motorway networks. whilst Birmingham Airport is 18 miles away.