In pictures: Queues of shoppers get first glimpse of new Rugby Garden Centre as TV presenter cuts the ribbon

Queues of shoppers lined up over Saturday and Sunday to visit the refurbished centre and restaurant, based off the Straight Mile, which was formerly Dobbies Garden Centre, before it announced it was leaving the site in December.

David Domoney also gave a standing room only talk to gardeners on the ideal plants for spring, as well as providing garden inspiration that visitors could take home and implement in their outdoor space.

Centre manager Martin Mayes said: “We were delighted to welcome so many familiar and new faces during our reopening weekend, and we invite you to discover the magic for yourself. Whether you're seeking inspiration for your garden, a relaxing afternoon, or simply a friendly chat, we're here to make your visit a memorable one this spring and inspire you with some great garden and home ideas.”

