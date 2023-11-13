Independent Living bound for Stratford as construction begins on 55-apartment retirement community

Construction is well underway in Stratford-upon-Avon, where a new Retirement Living development with independence and community at its heart is being built.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Alcester Road near to William Shakespeare’s final home, McCarthy Stone’s Romeo Place will offer Stratford retirees a fully tailored solution to suit their lifestyle and individual needs, and which puts wellbeing at the forefront.

The UK’s leading manager and developer of retirement communities initially broke ground in June earlier this year and hopes to welcome its first occupants in late summer 2024, with reservations being taken from February 2024*.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help minimise its environmental impact and for a more efficient process, McCarthy Stone has employed Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) which is also known to improve the overall thermal efficiency of a building.

Romeo Place, Stratford-upon-Avon

The new addition to Shakespeare’s birth town will consist of 55 one and two-bedroom apartments along with state-of-the-art facilities to create a unique brand of retirement living designed to enrich quality of life.

Providing an ideal space for homeowners to forge new friendships, the communal lounge will sit at the heart of day-to-day life alongside attractive landscaped gardens and a handy guest suite for friends and family to stay.

Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Nestled on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon, close to the beautiful rolling countryside and River Avon, our forthcoming development offers a fantastic opportunity to downsize while still retaining a sense of grand living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Each of our developments are designed to offer safety and companionship combined with privacy and independence within a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. We’re expecting demand to be high, so would like to encourage anyone interested in learning about how McCarthy Stone can help them make the most of their retirement to get in touch as soon as possible.”

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site to oversee the day-to-day running of each development, while a 24/7 emergency call system and camera entry system means homeowners can feel safe and secure.

More than nine-out-of-10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For further details on Retirement Living in Stratford, please call 0800 2014 384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/romeo-place.