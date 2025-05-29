Inside unique Grade II-listed family house in Warwickshire with stunning master bedroom

This is surely one of the most unique family homes on the market in Warwickshire.

Located in the sought-after market town of Kenilworth, the gorgeous Grade II-listed cottage boasts historic features, four spacious bedrooms including a stunning master bedroom with fantastic views and its own dressing room, and a large, lush back garden.

The charming house has two reception rooms downstairs, one with bay windows and an open fireplace, and the other with lovely south-facing views, exposed oak beams and French doors opening out onto the pretty walled garden.

The spacious country-style kitchen, with its high ceiling, original beams, double oven gas Aga and stable door leading into the garden, is perfect for both entertaining and everyday family life.

There are three generously-sized double bedrooms on the first floor, with exposed beams and sash windows.

On the second floor is the master bedroom, with gorgeous views and a large dressing room.

The lovely back garden has been beautifully landscaped, with mature trees, shrubs, a central lawn, a rose arch and two paved patio areas.

The house is located on New Street in picturesque Kenilworth Old Town, close to the town centre and the railway station.

The pretty facade of this charming four-bedroom house in Kenilworth

1. Kerb appeal

The pretty facade of this charming four-bedroom house in Kenilworth | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The large, beautifully landscaped walled garden

2. Lush garden

The large, beautifully landscaped walled garden | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The stunning master bedroom at the four-bed house in Kenilworth, with lovely views

3. Master bedroom

The stunning master bedroom at the four-bed house in Kenilworth, with lovely views | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The dressing room attached to the stunning master bedroom on the top floor of the unique family home in Kenilworth

4. Dressing room

The dressing room attached to the stunning master bedroom on the top floor of the unique family home in Kenilworth | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

