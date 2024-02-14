It’s A Date: Warwickshire developers give homeowners top tips on hosting a swoon-worthy date at home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In light of this, leading housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are bringing dating home with its top tips on how couples and thrifty first time buyers can make the most of their space at home when planning something special.

The date ideas include:

Know Your ‘A’ to ‘Z’s

DWEM- The living room in a Henley at Ashlawn Gardens

Alphabet dating has been a growing trend over the past few years and is an easy way to claim a theme for a number of creative and quirky dates. Each week or month, you and your partner can work your way through the alphabet having to choose a date themed with a letter.

This could involve everything from transforming your garden into an Amazonian paradise, to taking your own living room Zumba class!

Stand the Test of Time with a Shoe Box Time Capsule

If you’ve moved into a new home recently or over the past few months, collate personal items for your very own time capsule. You can spend the time together working on this now, and you’ll have another big occasion when you come to look back on it in years to come.

Gather and decorate an old shoe box, and fill this with memorable items from your move so you can reflect on your home, and your relationship, further down the line.

Take Your Date to the ‘Movies’

Whilst a cinema date is always a classic choice for couples, why not bring the silver screen to your partner with a projector on your living room wall. Pair this with popcorn, treats and a speaker and you’re onto a real winner. Not only will you be able to avoid overpriced pick ‘n’ mix, but you can enjoy multiple films from the comfort of your own home.

Get Your Game On

Retro gaming has proved very popular for many families and friendship groups and, when they’re not causing chaos and arguments, can be a great way to level up your relationship. Bringing out the board games on a date night can be a great way to bond with your partner and ensures that the distraction of TV and phones are out of the way.

Use either the living room, garden, or spare room to create the perfect game night experience and pair this with themed decorations, snacks and even fancy dress!

Pamper Your Partner

Take your partner by surprise by turning the ordinary spaces in your home into a mini-spa. Set the scene with relaxing music, fairy lights and candles to create the perfect relaxing space. Accompany this with treatments, face masks and even cucumber circles for your eyes to achieve a new level of bliss.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Whilst the dating scene was forced to change during the pandemic, many people realised back then that the surroundings in their own home are a versatile space to host a perfect date night.

“With the amount of effort that goes into finding your ideal home, we want to show people how, with a little creativity, some of the best dates can happen without having to leave it.

“Our top date ideas can help new homeowners save money whilst still ensuring the quality time they have together in their home is special and memorable.”