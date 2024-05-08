Last chance to buy at Bulkington Shared Ownership development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bromford has just one home remaining at its Raveloe Gardens development, available through Shared Ownership.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a newly built home with Bromford.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required. Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

CGI of a typical Warwickshire home available through Shared Ownership.

Raveloe Gardens, situated just off Bedworth Road, comprises a stunning collection of four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, built by five-star housebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

The final home available at Raveloe Gardens is The Janford, a large four-bedroom, semi-detached home. priced at just £122,000 for a 40 per cent share value.*

The Janford is a versatile home built with modern living and flexibility at the core of the design, featuring an immaculate rear garden, areas for remote working, and space for parking for two vehicle.

The contemporary home boasts a living area at the front of the property, connected to the open-plan, fully-fitted kitchen dining area through the hallway which connects the whole ground floor. Also downstairs are a ground floor guest cloakroom and a handy storage area.

Upstairs is home to two double bedrooms and two single rooms, with a stylish family bathroom and yet more storage space, all spanning off the landing area.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “It’s no surprise the homes at Raveloe Gardens have been so popular, with our partnership with Taylor Wimpey meaning the homes are built to an exemplary standard while being energy-efficient.

“We’re really proud of this development, which has provided great homes for a variety of homeseekers.

“The Janford will not be around for long, so we would highly recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Situated at the western tip of Bulkington, Raveloe Gardens is benefits from the quaint town centre and that of near neighbouring Bedworth, falling within the perfect blend of countryside tranquillity while still being rich in amenities.

For more information on Raveloe Gardens, please visit Raveloe Gardens: Shared Home Ownership in Bulkington - Bromford or call the sales team on 0800 916 0504.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.