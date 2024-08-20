Last chance to buy at popular Nuneaton development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Only five properties remain at a local housebuilder’s popular development.

Since its launch in 2019, Redrow Midlands’ Heritage Fields development has seen 52 buyers move into their dream homes.

Located on Higham Lane, the development is perfect for growing families, with a selection of three and four-bedroom homes remaining.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The Shrewsbury 3 is available from £374,000. This three-bedroomed detached property is ideal for families thanks to its clever design to maximise the space available.

Redrow Heritage Fields, Nuneaton

The property has everything needed for family life – a spacious lounge and open-plan kitchen dining area, making gathering as a family easy. While a separate utility area ensures rooms are kept looking sleek. Upstairs, the main bedroom offers an en-suite, while the remaining bedrooms are ideal for children, and visiting guests or can easily be used as a home office or dressing room.

For those looking for something a little larger, the spacious four-bedroom Marlow offers serious kerb appeal with its arts and craft-inspired exterior. Also offering an integrated garage and optional fitted wardrobes, this home is available from £434,000.

While the three-bedroom Oxford Lifestyle exudes luxury with its impressive specifications including a walk-through wardrobe and en-suite bathrooms for each of the bedrooms and is available from £439,000.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Set among the rolling Warwickshire countryside yet close to the centre of Nuneaton, Heritage Fields is perfect for families and those looking to settle down, and it’s no surprise that homes at the development have been incredibly popular.

“This highly desirable location is now home to a thriving community, which is why we are confident that the remaining few homes will be sold very quickly!

“With only five properties remaining, we encourage anyone interested in making the move to Heritage Fields to visit us as soon as possible.”

Heritage Fields is set among the rolling Warwickshire countryside, yet under two miles from the centre of Nuneaton and within easy reach of a choice of major motorways – perfectly placed for work, rest and play. Offering a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, including homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, it’s no exaggeration to say that Heritage Fields really does have it all.

To find out opening times and more about developments across the Midlands, including Heritage Fields, visit redrow.co.uk/midlands