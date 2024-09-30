Last chance to buy at popular Shared Ownership development on Coventry’s doorstep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coventry and Warwickshire home seekers have limited time remaining to snap up a Shared Ownership home at a five-star development, just four miles from the city centre.

Platform Home Ownership has just one home remaining at its popular Brindley Meadows development in Hawkesbury, expertly-crafted by leading housebuilder Linden Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting to the northeast of Coventry, the development has provided affordable routes onto the property ladder for many types of home buyer, comprising a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in a variety of styles.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blend of homes moved into at Brindley Meadows has met the needs of families, young professionals, commuters, downsizers and more, with an abundance of space to meet the unique demands that modern life brings.

Interior of a Platform home at Brindley Meadows

Shared Ownership allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on shared ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

The final home to be secured is the Meadowsweet, a spacious, three-bedroom home available for a 40 per cent share value.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contemporary home, the Meadowsweet will greet its new residents into a large hallway spanning almost the length of the home, with a cosy lounge area to the rear backing onto the turfed back garden.

A fitted, modern kitchen-diner combined with the lounge makes the Meadowsweet the perfect space for entertaining guests, while a downstairs bathroom and storage area complete the ground floor.

The two main bedrooms are housed upstairs, with a smaller, third bedroom to the rear of the Meadowsweet which could be repurposed as a home office, dressing room or something else. Rounding off the charming home is a stylish family bathroom and yet more space for storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, with contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and high energy efficiency, these versatile homes provide a fantastic blend between the peaceful Warwickshire countryside and bustling nature of a thriving city centre.

Vanessa Latty, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The homes at Brindley Meadows have been incredibly popular, not least due to the location, which has both the city centre, commuter links and the countryside on its doorstep.

“Our collaboration with Linden Homes means all home styles are design and built to an excellent standard, which has seen interest remain high.

“We don’t expect the Meadowsweet to be on the market for very long, and would recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team without delay to avoid missing out.”

*T&Cs apply.