Last chance to buy at popular Stratford Shared Ownership developments with £750 offer

New homes provider Bromford is urging Stratford-upon-Avon home seekers to enquire about the final homes at two of its Shared Ownership developments in the town, where they can take advantage of a £750 offer.

Shottery View, situated just off Alcester Road on the western tip of the town, comprises a collection of two and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, with just two left on the market.

Meanwhile, just off Bishopton Lane, there is one home remaining at Trinity Fields, with priority given to applicants with a connection to the Stratford-upon-Avon District Council area at both developments.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Computer-generated image of a Bromford Shared Ownership home in Warwickshire.

Then, when the time is right, buyers can increase their owned share until they own 100 per cent of the home outright.

Those who reserve the remaining Shared Ownership homes before Saturday, August 31 at these developments will be provided with £750 towards their legal fees.

One of the final homes remaining at Shottery View, against the backdrop of the Warwickshire countryside is the Hathway, a three-storey, semi-detached home built by five-star developer Bloor Homes, with plenty of space for a variety of home seekers to settle into.

Priced at just £138,000* for a 40 per cent share value, the three-bedroom contemporary home was expertly crafted with modern living and flexibility at the forefront of its design, featuring high-energy efficiency, expanded storage areas, space for remote working, and off-street parking.

The versatile home also hosts a fitted kitchen and an open-plan living-dining area which leads into the fully-turfed rear garden, while the middle floor hosts a double bedroom and stylish family bathroom, and the single bedroom is equipped for multi-purposing as a dressing room or home office.

The top floor features a larger bedroom and yet more storage space, with double-glazed windows throughout completing the home.

Also available in Stratford-upon-Avon is the final home at Trinity Fields, a three-bedroom, end of terrace home built by five-star housebuilder Miller Homes, with a cosy living room at the front and a fitted kitchen-diner to the rear.

Available from £125,000* for a 40 per cent share value, occupants will be greeted into a welcoming hallway, with storage space, a downstairs bathroom and turfed rear garden completing the ground floor.

Upstairs is host to a main bedroom at the front with yet more space for storage, separated from two smaller, versatile bedrooms by a stylish landing and contemporary family bathroom.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re really proud of the homes at our Stratford-upon-Avon developments, with our relationships with Bloor and Miller reassuring both us and our buyers that they’re settling into quality homes in great places.

“These developments are near to the town centre and the countryside, providing the ideal blend between rural and urban living.

“We would highly encourage anyone who is looking for a property in or around the town to enquire with our friendly sales team, as we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long.”

Dating back to Roman times, Stratford-upon Avon is one of the UK’s most intriguing towns and is steeped in historical significance.

Famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare, the town is home to stunning riverside views, with a number of scenic pubs and restaurants, independent stores and businesses, markets and events.

For more information on Shottery View, and to enquire about the development, visit Shared ownership at Shottery View, Stratford-on-Avon, CV37 9GQ (bromfordhomes.co.uk).

For more information on Trinity Fields, and to enquire about the development, please visit Shared ownership at Trinity Fields, Stratford-on-Avon, CV37 9AF (bromfordhomes.co.uk).

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

*T&Cs apply.