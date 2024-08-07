Last chance to buy at popular Stratford-upon-Avon development with £750 offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homeseekers in Stratford-upon-Avon have a final chance to secure a Shared Ownership home, with the offer of £750 toward legal fees this month.

Bromford has just three high-quality, energy-efficient homes available, expertly-crafted by five-star housebuilder St Modwen Homes, in Long Marston.

Those who reserve a Shared Ownership home before Saturday, August 31 at the Meon Vale development will be gifted £750 towards their legal fees.*

Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a newly built home with Bromford.

Computer-generated image of a Stratford-upon-Avon Shared Ownership home with Bromford.

Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing their ownership of the home.

Meon Vale, situated just six miles from the charming, town of Stratford-upon-Avon, comprises a collection of two- and three-bedroom semi-detached homes in an ideal location for a variety of homeseekers.

The homes been specifically built with modern living and flexibility in mind, and to meet the needs of local people with priority will be given to applicants with a connection to Stratford-upon-Avon District Council.*

Among the final homes available at Meon Vale is the Whitley, a modern, two-bedroom house priced at just £102,000 for a 40 per cent share value*.

A semi-detached home, with practicality, character and space for the demands of modern live, the Whitley provides an opportunity for a variety of homeseekers to settle down in one of the UK’s most sought-after areas.

The contemporary home opens up into a large hallway, off which stems a modern living area to the front and a fully-fitted kitchen-dining area to the rear.

Also downstairs are a storage room and guest cloakroom, with a turfed rear garden and off-street parking outside.

The first floor hosts a large main bedroom spanning the width of the home, with a sizable secondary bedroom and stylish family bathroom completing the property, which has yet more storage space upstairs.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “It’s no surprise the homes at Meon Vale have been so popular, with our partnership with St Modwen ensuring the homes are built to an exemplary standard while being energy-efficient.

“We’re really proud of this development which has provided great homes for a variety of homeseekers.

“These final homes will not be around for long, so we would highly recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Situated in the picturesque surroundings of Stratford-upon-Avon, Meon Vale is well placed for commuting to nearby Evesham and Warwick. Stratford-upon-Avon train station is just a short drive away, and the development benefits from excellent local amenities, including a community centre, leisure facilities, and scenic walking trails.

For shopping enthusiasts, Stratford-upon-Avon town centre offers a wide selection of shops, including major retailers and charming boutiques. The area is also renowned for its cultural attractions, including the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Anne Hathaway's Cottage.

There are several Good Ofsted-rated schools nearby, with primary and secondary-aged children all within a short drive of an educational setting.

For more information on Meon Vale, please visit Meon Vale: Shared Home Ownership or call the sales team on 0800 0852 499.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit National Housing Federation.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

*T&Cs apply.