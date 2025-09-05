Last chance to buy popular Warwick homes

Only three apartments remain at a popular Warwickshire development

Only three apartments remain at a Warwickshire housebuilder’s charming development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in 2021, Redrow Midlands’s Midsummer Meadow has proven popular with first-time buyers, young professionals and families alike.

Located on Europa Way, it offers the perfect blend of rural countryside living with easy connections to Leamington Spa, Coventry and Birmingham. You will also find a golf club, cinema and castle nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each one-bedroom apartment, available from £198,000, comprises an expansive open-plan kitchen/dining area perfect for socialising and spending time with friends and family. The living space, with large windows, allows natural light to flood in and reveals views over the surrounding area.

The bedroom offers a haven in which to relax at the end of a busy day, while a cosy area to watch a film, host guests or read a book is achieved in the form of a spacious lounge.

Although the development is within easy reach of the city’s hustle and bustle, Midsummer Meadow is surrounded by Warwickshire countryside, providing the best of both worlds for first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “With demand increasing for apartments as people return to the excitement of city living, and Midsummer Meadow being a popular development, we’re expecting these final three homes to sell quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you are looking to take the first step onto the property ladder, an investor or a professional wanting to be closer to the city, these apartments really do have everything to offer.”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families and professionals.

For more information about Midsummer Meadow, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/midsummer-meadow-warwick-082726.