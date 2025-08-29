Last chance to secure a Shared Ownership home near Atherstone

Home seekers near Atherstone are being encouraged to enquire quickly about the final homes in the first phase at a Shared Ownership development near the town.

Platform Home Ownership has limited properties available at Brookmill Meadow in Warton, after an incredibly popular release earlier this year saw most of the homes were snapped up.

Homes will be ready to move into this Autumn, with Shared Ownership providing a more accessible route onto the property ladder in this sought-after region of the Midlands.

The affordable homes scheme has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when compared to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.*

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Among the remaining properties is The Cedar, a stylish three-bedroom semi-detached home offering a thoughtfully designed layout, modern specification and an excellent location in the heart of the Midlands countryside.

On the ground floor, The Cedar offers a bright living and dining area with French doors opening onto a fully turfed garden. A contemporary integrated kitchen features a stainless steel oven, hob and extractor, while a convenient downstairs cloakroom adds extra practicality.

Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms are complemented by a white fitted family bathroom with a shower over the bath. The home also comes with allocated parking for two cars, double glazed windows and a ten year build warranty.

Hannah Harding, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “With only a handful of homes left in this phase, this is a great opportunity for local buyers to take their first step on the property ladder.

“The Cedar is an incredibly popular home style thanks to its thoughtful layout, high specification and great location – we don’t expect it to be available for long.”

Through Shared Ownership, buyers can purchase The Cedar from £122,000 for a 40 per cent share of the full market value and the opportunity for this owned share to increase over time at a pace that suits the buyer.

Located less than five miles north-west of Atherstone and just ten miles from Tamworth, Brookmill Meadow combines rural charm with excellent connectivity. The nearby A5 and M42 open up easy access to Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester and even London, while Twycross Zoo, Smithy Farm Shop and scenic walking routes are all on the doorstep.

Tamworth’s bustling town centre offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and family attractions, while Atherstone provides strong employment opportunities through major employers such as Aldi and MIRA Technology Park.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, these homes come with a 10-year new homes warranty.

*T&Cs apply.