Last few homes up for grabs at Warwickshire housing development

Situated in the historic market town of Rugby, Warwickshire, Coton Park offers a selection of house types, just a 10-minute drive from the town centre.

Homebuyers are being urged to act fast to secure the last remaining homes on a popular new development in Rugby.

The development has proven extremely popular with homebuyers, especially families and professionals seeking easy access to both urban and rural settings.

Residents will also enjoy proximity to shopping, dining, and leisure activities, making Coton Park an ideal location for those seeking modern living close to nature.

Work on the development is now in its third and final phase. Over the lifetime of the development Persimmon will have invested £8.3 million into the local area through section 106 payments.

Sarah Preston, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Central, commented on the limited availability: "We're thrilled with the response to Coton Park, and it's no surprise that we're down to the final few homes. If you're considering purchasing, now is the time to secure one of the last remaining properties."

The final homes available at Coton Park are expected to be snapped up quickly, with prices starting from £284,995.

Each home in the development features spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and modern amenities that cater to the needs of homebuyers.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please visit www.persimmonhomes.com/new-homes/central/coton-park