Latest data reveals Nuneaton as hot spot for first time buyers

The website, which lists 9 new build developments located in and around Nuneaton, has revealed a massive 73% of enquiries for new build properties in the area were from First Time Buyers during Q1 2024, which is an increase on the 62% recorded in Q1 2023.

Despite the latest data from the Office for National Statistics revealing the prices for new build property has increased by 8.8% during January 2024 and 16.6% over the last 12 months alone, average prices for new builds in Nuneaton are still £20K less than the national property average of £282,000 [as of December 2023], with prices starting from £260,049.

This not only positions Nuneaton as a more affordable location within Warwickshire, but also showcases a clear and growing demand for First Time Buyers to get onto the property ladder in the area, despite volatile mortgage rates.

Beaumont Park in Nuneaton by Bovis Homes

Discussing this latest data, Vernon Pethard, Founder and Director of newhomesforsale.co.uk, said: “In working with housebuilders and estate agents in all regions of the UK, it’s clear to see which areas are seeing the most search demand – with Nuneaton becoming increasingly popular amongst First Time Buyers.

A safe and historical town with excellent travel links to both Birmingham and Coventry, together with its more affordable entry price point, puts Nuneaton in a strong and attractive position for prospective buyers and particularly those working hard to jump onto the property ladder for the very first time.

Overall, although 2023 was a difficult year for the property market, search volume and demand still remained high, so with first time buyer demand increasing within the new build market, 2024 is set to be more positive – with Nuneaton likely to come out as one of the UK’s leading locations.”

Established in 1998, New Homes for Sale features over 2,400 developments from national house builders, housing associations and estate agents from across the UK and has established an unrivalled position within the new build sector.