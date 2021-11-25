Leamington has once again been named as one of the happiest places to live in the UK.

The town is 10th in the whole country and top of the polls for the West Midlands.

Leamington finished third in last year's Happy at Home Index poll - and of course in 2017 it came first.

Yes, we are aware that many people raise an eyebrow at property studies - and with some justification. But they do offer an indication into people's thoughts - and can bring a much-needed smile to our faces (especially when we do well!).

The Happy at Home Index is put together every year by Rightmove.

Now in its 10th year, Rightmove asked more than 21,000 residents to tell them how they feel about where they live, as well as ranking 10 happiness factors, from how you feel about living in an area,to how happy people are with local activities and amenities.

And the results are as follows:

1. Hexham, North East

2. Richmond upon Thames, Greater London

3. Harrogate, Yorks & Humber

4. Hove, South East

5. Llandrindod Wells, Wales

6. Stirling, Scotland

7. Monmouth, Wales

8. St. Ives, South West

9. Anglesey, Wales

10, Leamington, West Midlands

11. Perth, Scotland

12. Hitchin, East of England

13. Woodbridge, East of England

14. Kendal, North West

15. Macclesfield, North West

16. Exeter, South West

17. Salisbury, South West

18. Horsham, South East

19. St. Albans, East of England

20. Guildford, South East

Here are the results for the West Midlands (the number in brackets shows its overall national rank):

1. Leamington Spa (10)

2. Stratford on Avon (22)

3. Hereford (24)

4. Stafford (31)

5. Worcester (41)

6. Lichfield (65)

7. Solihull (79)

8. Stourbridge (83)

9. Shrewsbury (96)

10. Stoke on Trent (123)

11. Sutton Coldfield (167)

12. Telford (171)

13. Walsall (172)

14. Birmingham (179)

15. Coventry (187)

16. Dudley (200)

17. Wolverhampton (202)

Rightmove's Tim Bannister said: “Last year’s lockdown periods continue to have an impact on our priorities and what makes us happy, which is one of the reasons why community and a sense of belonging continue to be so important to people this year.