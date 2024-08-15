Leamington in Bloom spies are out on the streets looking at gardens of pubs, restaurants, shops and offices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the successful visit to Leamington from the Heart of England in Bloom judges at the beginning of July, the ‘in Bloom’ spies are out on the Leamington streets looking for the most attractive frontages and gardens of pubs, restaurants, shops and offices.

Certificates will be awarded to the gold, silver and bronze winners along with an invitation to a reception with the town mayor in October. There is plenty of time to spruce up your business as the competition closes on September 30.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke said: “Leamington is already blessed with an abundance of green spaces - flowers and plants make our town more beautiful. They also do a vital and wonderful job of encouraging wildlife, including pollinators like bugs and bees. We are keen to have as many ‘blooming’ businesses as possible so that the results can be enjoyed by all in the town - residents, workers and visitors."

For further details contact Kay Sheriston, deputy town clerk at [email protected]

In other ‘blooming’ news, the closing date for entries into the Leamington in Bloom photographic competition has been extended to Monday September 30. This year’s theme is ‘Sanctuary’, a natural space of calm for humans, wildlife or both. The winner will receive £50, second prize £3, and third prize £15, with their pictures being included in the 2025 Leamington in Bloom calendar. Entry forms are available from Kay Sheriston, deputy town clerk at [email protected]

For more information on Leamington in Bloom visit their website at www.leamingtoninbloom.co.uk