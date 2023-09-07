Local homebuyers invited to meet the mortgage experts at Crest Nicholson’s Montague Point development

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson will be hosting a mortgage myth busting event at its Montague Point development in the historic town of Warwick this weekend.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 9th September between 10am and 12pm, potential purchasers will have the chance to find out more on all things housing, mortgages and markets.

Attendees can book an appointment with Independent Financial Advisors from Allegro, to answer any questions that they may have about the mortgage and homebuying process, including the best deals, qualification and repayments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families are also welcome to join, with a number of activities throughout the developments and sales suites to keep children entertained too.

Homes available at Montague Point

Homebuyers who are thinking about stepping onto or making moves on the property ladder can also speak to Crest Nicholson’s friendly sales executives to find out all about the stress-free, convenient newbuild purchasing process and several schemes designed to make the house buying journey as easy as possible, including Part Exchange, SmoothMove and contributions on homes that are ready to move in ahead of the winter months.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “With the ongoing changes to mortgage and base rates, as well as a number of new mortgage offers from banks alongside housebuilder-led schemes, moving onto or up the property ladder is more confusing than ever. We’re excited to be opening up our sales suites for homebuyers to learn more about the process and the market right now, as well as receiving tailored financial advice from Allegro.”

Two, three, four and five bedroom properties are available at Montague Point with prices starting from £300,000 for a two-bedroom home, £380,000 for a three-bedroom home, £550,000 for a four bedroom home, and £590,000 for a five bedroom home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Montague Point is a short walk from Warwick town centre which provides many independent bars and restaurants, as well as a large Tesco and various shops. House hunters can get support to secure their dream property with selected homes available to purchase on Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange, SmoothMove or Deposit Unlock schemes.