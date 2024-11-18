Locals invited to take a look inside Rugby’s brand-new retirement community at upcoming Open Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retirement housebuilder in Rugby is hosting a showcase Open Week for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home.

Taking place between Tuesday 19th November and Saturday 23rd November, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development, Knox Court on Bilton Road.

As well as helping to uncover the benefits of retirement living, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to provide information on flexible purchase options and give guests a guided tour of the development, allowing them to experience the vibrant lifestyle for themselves.

McCarthy Stone's Knox Court

As an incentive, guests visiting Knox Court for the first time will receive a £20 M&S voucher*.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 201 4384.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments, including Knox Court, are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming Open Week and welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Providing the over 70s with style, function, and a taste of luxury living, Knox Court is home to 62 beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. Homeowners enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a large courtyard garden and well-appointed lounge for regular social events and a chance to unwind, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors and a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily.

For peace of mind, an Estate Manager is on-site around the clock to ensure everything runs smoothly and provide domestic assistance and personal care tailored to individual need. All properties are also fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

A range of purchase options are available at Knox Court, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price.