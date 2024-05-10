Look up! Can you identify these 18 places in Leamington from the top of the buildings?

Can you identify these places in Leamington from the top of the buildings?Can you identify these places in Leamington from the top of the buildings?
Published 10th May 2024, 15:56 BST
We have all been guilty of walking down our streets with our heads down.

But if you really want to appreciate a place, just....look up!

We all know that Leamington has some wonderful and quirky architecture and you can get a completely different experience by admiring the tops of our buildings.

Here are 18 photos of buildings in Leamington’s town centre, from the strange, much-loved landmarks to the stunning architectural gems. Some are easy, some a bit harder! Can you identify them all?

A very distinctive feature in our town centre - an easy one!

Ah, everyone should get this one - and we have all enjoyed rummaging around in the business below it!

A slightly tough one to scale...

"Nothing without labour" is the message above this local business. But which one?

