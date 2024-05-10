Look up! Can you identify these 18 places in Leamington from the top of the buildings?

But if you really want to appreciate a place, just....look up!

We all know that Leamington has some wonderful and quirky architecture and you can get a completely different experience by admiring the tops of our buildings.

Here are 18 photos of buildings in Leamington’s town centre, from the strange, much-loved landmarks to the stunning architectural gems. Some are easy, some a bit harder! Can you identify them all?

1 . Can you identify these places in Leamington from the top of the buildings? A very distinctive feature in our town centre - an easy one! Photo: Phil Hibble

2 . Can you identify these places in Leamington from the top of the buildings? Ah, everyone should get this one - and we have all enjoyed rummaging around in the business below it! Photo: Phil Hibble

3 . Can you identify these places in Leamington from the top of the buildings? A slightly tough one to scale... Photo: Phil Hibble

4 . Can you identify these places in Leamington from the top of the buildings? "Nothing without labour" is the message above this local business. But which one? Photo: Phil Hibble