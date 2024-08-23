L&Q offers family homes in Idyllic Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Located on the outskirts of the popular market town of Warwick, L&Q is currently offering a collection of four- and five-bedroom houses at its impressive Beauchamp Park development.

Situated in a highly desirable location which offers both idyllic countryside views and quick links to Warwick town centre for convenient transport connections, the development provides the ideal setting for modern family life. L&Q’s four- and five-bedroom Market Sale houses at Beauchamp Park are available to buy now, with prices starting from £470,000 for a four-bedroom semi-detached house.

An exclusive offer running until 17th September, L&Q will contribute up to £1,000 towards mortgage payments for 12 months on four- and five-bedroom houses at Beauchamp Park.*

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These four and five bedroom houses come with a fully inclusive specification as standard. Contemporary kitchens are complete with integrated dishwasher, fridge-freezer, oven, induction hob and washer/dryer from AEG, aiding functionality and convenience. Spacious bedrooms benefit from plenty of natural light, whilst main bedrooms include built-in, generous storage. Finished with modern sanitaryware, chrome fixtures and practical heated towel rail, bathrooms are both attractive and functional. Flooring is also included throughout homes, and buyers benefit from a 10-year NHBC warranty and 2 years of L&Q Customer Care come with each new home.

Internal shot of the living room at L&Q's Beauchamp Park development, Warwick

Four and five-bedroom homes at Beauchamp Park also come with double doors leading to a turfed private garden, whilst front gardens are landscaped in harmony with the wider development, providing pockets of greenery throughout the neighbourhood. All homes benefit from garages, too, with the potential to accommodate electric car charging points.

Designed with an emphasis on quality, homes at Beauchamp Park reflect the charming character of Warwick and its surrounding areas via smart, sympathetic design. The four-phase development will ultimately deliver 450 new homes, set within 20.9 hectares of leafy landscaped grounds – integrating public spaces, footpaths, and cycleways. A notable highlight of the development, local landmark Warwick Castle forms part of Beauchamp Park’s vista.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director for L&Q, comments: “Beauchamp Park has an impressive offering, with many features high on the checklist for growing families. The development combines flexible, generously-sized homes with plenty of outdoor areas and access to green space – both private and communal. As a result, the development is extremely community-spirited, and it’s no surprise that our previous launches of homes here have proven popular amongst family buyers in particular. We’re proud to be offering houses, with plenty of space for busy modern life, in this sought-after location.”

Energy efficiency is at the core of Beauchamp Park – throughout the design and construction process. Each home has been built with timber frames, decreasing the development’s carbon footprint, whilst a close panel system helps to trap heat and ultimately save on energy costs. A sustainable development offering the best of both worlds, Beauchamp Park is ideal for green-minded buyers looking to set down roots close to the historic town of Warwick.

Internal shot of a bedroom at L&Q's Beauchamp Park development, Warwick

Popular for its historic heritage, Warwick offers both modern living and rich culture within a 5-minute drive, or 10-minute bus ride, from L&Q’s homes at Beauchamp Park. The town centre is home to an array of amenities, including both independent and well-known shops as well as cafes, tearooms, pubs and restaurants, nestled between historic buildings, museums and art galleries. Royal Leamington Spa, with its wide boulevards and impressive architecture, is also easily reachable. Just a ten-minute drive from Beauchamp Park, locals can enjoy a further selection of shops and eateries, as well as a thriving art scene. The area also benefits from a range of highly rated education, such as a choice of independent and state schools, as well as the prestigious Warwick University, making the area ideal for growing families.

Appealing to commuters, Beauchamp Park’s infrastructure includes convenient and speedy transport links. Frequent trains from Warwick Station get locals to Birmingham in less than 30-minutes, whilst central London can be reached in less than 90-minutes. Several close by cycle routes are also available to residents; by bike, Warwick Town Centre is reachable in a 7-minute cycle, whilst Leamington Spa is accessible in just 15-minutes. For journeys further afield, Birmingham Airport is a short 24-minute drive away.

Prices for L&Q’s homes at Beauchamp Park start from £470,000 for a four-bedroom semi-detached house. For more information and to register your interest, please visit: Beauchamp Park | Warwickshire Homes for sale | L&Q Homes (lqhomes.com).

* T&Cs apply. For more information, please visit: https://lqhomes.com/beauchamppark/