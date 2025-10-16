L&Q to Host Autumn Open Day at Beauchamp Park

3 Marcus Astill Way, Warwick, CV34 6ZG 11am – 3pm, Saturday 18th October.

On Saturday 18th October, L&Q will welcome prospective buyers to a special autumn Open Day at Beauchamp Park, showcasing the final collection of spacious four- and five-bedroom homes at the popular Warwick development. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the on-site show home, enjoy complimentary refreshments and learn more about the Own New Rate Reducer scheme, designed to make mortgages more affordable for buyers.

Perfect for guests of all ages, children can take part in an autumn craft workshop while parents enjoy artisan coffees and hot chocolates and meet the L&Q sales team. There will also be bake-at-home Gingerbread kits on offer for families to take away and enjoy.

The Own New Rate Reducer scheme enables purchasers to access lower mortgage interest rates during the initial fixed term of their loan. By working with participating lenders, the initiative provides buyers with the opportunity to reduce their monthly repayments, easing the cost of borrowing at the point of purchase and making it possible for more households to step onto the property ladder or move into a larger home.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director for L&Q, comments: “Our open day at Beauchamp Park is the perfect opportunity for visitors to experience the development first-hand. With the Own New Rate Reducer scheme available, we’re helping to make moving into a new home more accessible, while showcasing the fantastic community that has already grown here. Beauchamp Park offers the space, neighbourhood and location that buyers are looking for, and we’re delighted to offer guests an opportunity to see this for themselves.”

Generously sized homes at Beauchamp Park have been built to reflect the character of the surrounding areas, by using sympathetic materials and colours. Inside, contemporary kitchens are complete with integrated appliances, including a dishwasher, fridge-freezer, oven and induction hob, aiding functionality and convenience. An integrated washer/dryer also features in separate utility rooms. Spacious bedrooms benefit from plenty of natural light, whilst main bedrooms include built-in, generous storage. Flooring and tiling are also included throughout homes.

Warwick town centre offers an array of amenities within a 5-minute drive, or 10-minute bus ride, from L&Q’s homes at Beauchamp Park. Residents can also enjoy the independent and well-known shops, cafes, tearooms, pubs and restaurants of Royal Leamington Spa, which is a ten-minute drive from Beauchamp Park. Perfect for families, the area benefits from a range of highly rated education, such as a choice of independent and state schools, as well as the prestigious Warwick University.

Ideal for commuters, trains from Warwick station reach Birmingham in under 30 minutes, while journeys to central London take less than 90 minutes. Birmingham Airport is a 24-minute drive away, and local cycle routes make Warwick and Leamington easily accessible on two wheels.

From nurseries through to highly regarded secondary schools, families have access to excellent options close by, including Warwick Preparatory School, Stratford Girls’ Grammar School, Warwick School and the brand-new all-through Oakley School. For older students, the University of Warwick is just a short journey away, recognised internationally for its academic excellence.

Prices start from £545,000 for a four-bedroom detached house and £625,000 for a five-bedroom detached house.

For more information or to register interest, visit lqhomes.com/beauchamppark.

To pre-book an event space, email the L&Q sales team at [email protected] or phone 01926 259381.