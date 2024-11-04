Luxury homebuilder teams up with The Declutter Darling to share top tips on how to have a cleaner home

Mulberry Homes, which is providing luxury new homes at its Kingsbury Park development in Lutterworth, recently teamed up with local declutter expert, The Declutter Darling to share some top tips on how residents can make sure their new Mulberry home is kept clean from the day they move in.

Rachel Burditt, from Lutterworth and otherwise known as The Declutter Darling, shared the below tips:

1. Maximise unused space

“Looking to make the most of your unused space? Try going vertical with wall shelves or hooks for extra storage, and don’t forget under-bed storage too. Awkward spaces like under the stairs are perfect for a cosy nook or shelves, and a loft, shed or garage can be turned into an organised haven with racks or shelves. With a little creativity, you’ll declutter and make your home more functional in no time!”

The living room in a show home at Kingsbury Park

2. Utilise hidden storage

“Want to hide clutter while maximising space? Try furniture with built-in storage, like ottomans or beds with drawers — perfect for stashing blankets or clothes. Use foldable desks or pull-out cabinets to keep things tucked away and hide small kitchen appliances in pull-out shelves. You can even use mirrors or artwork with secret compartments for valuables. With these hidden storage hacks, your home will be super organised without anyone even noticing the extra stuff.”

3. Regularly declutter

“Decluttering is sometimes the secret sauce to making your home feel bigger and more organised. When you clear out stuff you don’t need, you instantly free up space for the things you use. Plus, less clutter means less stress and more peace of mind — who doesn’t love a tidy, calming space? It’s also easier to clean and stay on top of things when there’s not a ton of stuff to deal with, and you’ll be more productive in an organised environment. So, ditch the clutter regularly and watch your home (and your mood) feel lighter and more spacious.”

4. Zone spaces

“Zoning your home is a game changer for organisation and maximising space. By designating specific areas for different activities, like a reading nook or a focused work zone, you boost your efficiency and focus. Plus, when everything has its place, clutter is kept at bay, making it super easy to tidy up! A well-defined layout creates a natural flow, giving your home a spacious vibe. With zoning, you can adapt your space to fit your lifestyle, making your home feel just right for all your needs.”

5. Embrace modular furniture

“Modular furniture is a great idea if you are wanting to maximise space within your home. Its versatility means you can rearrange pieces to fit your needs, whether you're hosting friends or just want a fresh look. These clever designs are perfect for small spaces, as you can compact them when you need to or expand them for more seating. You can mix and match to create a layout that truly reflects your style, making your space feel personal. Many modular pieces also come with handy storage options to keep clutter at bay — what’s not to love?”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We completely agree with the tips set out by The Declutter Darling, and encourage anyone to use a few of these tips in their new home.”

Families settling into their forever home at the Mulberry Homes development will be welcomed with highly-rated educational options for all ages, including Lutterworth High School and Lutterworth College.

For commuters, the development is perfectly positioned between the A5 and the M1, with excellent transport links via the connecting A4303 acting as the gateway to both major roads. With the motorway being less than a mile away, the stunning homes at Kingsbury Park are perfect for working professionals needing to travel.

To find out more about Kingsbury Park, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/kingsbury-park/overview/ or contact the sales team on call 0333 121 1030.

For The Declutter Darling, head to https://thedeclutterdarling.com/.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.