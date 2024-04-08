Mayor of Nuneaton officially opens Bellway’s Yew Tree Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cllr Martin Walsh attended the launch of Yew Tree Park – which is being built by Bellway on Gipsy Lane near the Coventry Canal – and was given a VIP tour of the sales centre and two new showhomes.

The 79-home development is Bellway’s first phase within a wider new neighbourhood of 575 new homes which will bring in £7.3 million in investment for the local area as part of the overall planning agreement.

The money will support infrastructure and services including £2.15 million for schools, £1.9 million for roads and £1.36 million for sports facilities, as well as contributions to healthcare, cycleways, bus stop improvements and canal bridge improvements.

Cllr Martin Walsh officially opens the showhome at Bellway’s Yew Tree Park

Yew Tree Park will feature 206 homes for private sale and 73 affordable homes available for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Bellway West Midlands Sales Manager Teresa Bronson-Blackham said: “We are grateful to the Mayor, Cllr Martin Walsh for coming to our launch event at Yew Tree Park and officially declaring the development open.

“The scheme is the latest demonstration of Bellway’s commitment to investing in Nuneaton, so we were pleased to welcome the mayor of the town to this special occasion.

“Our previous development, Royal Park off The Long Shoot was very successful and created 450 beautiful new homes which are now all reserved.

“And now that Yew Tree Park is open and sales have been launched, it is an opportunity for potential buyers at different stages in life to find the right place for them.

“Our properties here range from two to four-bedroom houses. This level of variety means we are catering for a wide range of requirements and budgets.”

Cllr Walsh said: " I was very impressed with the build quality of the show homes I viewed. I especially liked seeing the internal bones of the build. I had never seen something like this before and found that aspect particularly interesting.”

The two showhomes at Yew Tree Park are the two-bedroom Joiner and three-bedroom Tailor designs, giving visitors the chance to see different house styles and sizes.

There is also a Bellway ‘House to Home’ available to view. This is a home under construction that showcases the different stages of internal house construction so that customers can find out more about the build process. They will be able to see all stages starting with electrics and plumbing and taking in joinery and plastering and finally installation of the kitchen, tiling and flooring.

A section of the wider project is being built by Ashberry Homes, which is part of Bellway Group. That scheme is called Yew Tree Meadows, and it is on a site adjoining Yew Tree Park. The development of 78 homes was opened by Deputy Mayor Brian Hammersley at the end of last year.