Mental health strain of relocation among Warwickshire’s older adults sparks call for urgent housing reform

Yola Mealing, Stiltz spokesperson

New data reveals how the emotional strain of moving home is impacting older adults in the West Midlands, as experts call for urgent reform around ageing-in-place support.

As Mental Health Awareness Week (13th–19th May) shines a spotlight on the nation's wellbeing, new findings from a study* by Stiltz Homelifts highlight an overlooked mental health crisis facing older adults: the emotional and psychological toll of being forced to leave their homes due to mobility issues.

The new nationally representative study of over 1,000 adults has revealed that 1 in 4 over-50s are worried about their mobility deteriorating to the point they would need to move house.

This figure rises significantly with age, with 43% of over-70s reporting current mobility issues – a key factor contributing to poor mental health, increased anxiety, and feelings of helplessness.

The study also revealed that more than 70% of older people want to remain in their homes for at least the next decade, but for many, stairs and inaccessible layouts make ageing in place impossible without intervention.

Mobility Issues Prevalent

The study also revealed that nearly a quarter (23%) of people over 50 experience mobility issues, rising to 43% in people aged 70-89. One in ten (9%) of those over 65 admit they relied on walking aids, wheelchairs or mobility scooters to get about, increasing to over a quarter (27%) of those aged 70 and above.

Geographically, the North East and Coventry exhibit significant mobility challenges. A fifth (21%) of people living in the North East described their mobility as average. Per capita, those in Coventry reported the highest average mobility (30%).

Concerns About Future Mobility

A quarter (24%) of all adults surveyed indicated mobility concerns as a key reason that might compel them to leave their homes in the next ten years.

This worry is more acute among women and residents of traditional houses, with 58% concerned about future mobility.

Half 50% of people living in the Midlands admitted the thought of having to leave their homes due to mobility fills them with dread, with a further 22% saying it would negatively impact their mental health and happiness.

These concerns are underlined by a growing body of evidence linking relocation in later life with mental health decline. A major study published in BMC Public Health this year revealed that moving home is associated with increased symptoms of depression in older adults, particularly when the move is prompted by health or mobility concerns rather than choice.

“Too often, we overlook how deeply the home is tied to an individual’s identity, confidence, and wellbeing,” said Yola Mealing Head of Brand and Mental First Aider, at Stiltz Homelifts. “Being forced to move due to reduced mobility can lead to feelings of failure, anxiety, and deep emotional distress. We need to be talking not just about mental health support, but about the systems – including housing – that help prevent these crises from occurring in the first place.”

A Call for Policy Reform

Stiltz is now urging policymakers and developers to make accessible housing a national priority, starting with increased provision for home adaptations and the integration of domestic lifts in new-build homes.

“There needs to be a greater focus on preventative action,” added Yola Mealing.

“Installing homelifts or designing properties with ageing in mind isn’t just a mobility solution – it’s a mental health intervention. It’s about giving people the right to remain in the homes they love and lead dignified, independent lives.”

Spotlight on Action

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Stiltz is encouraging families, carers, and community groups to check in with older adults and start the conversation about emotional wellbeing and home accessibility.

Simple adaptations – from grab rails to stair alternatives – can be life-changing. But so can a compassionate conversation.

* Survey data taken from a One Poll study of 1,000 British adults aged 50+ in June 2024.