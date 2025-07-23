More Shared Ownership homes released in Upper Lighthorne as Bromford celebrates successful scheme with five-star housebuilder

Leading Midlands new homes provider Bromford has launched its brand-new Shared Ownership homes in Upper Lighthorne, following the success of its partnership with David Wilson Homes where all homes are now reserved.

14 high-quality homes were completed on earlier this year at the Heritage Grange development, where a variety of home seekers secured their dream space through an affordable scheme without compromising on quality.

A further 28 three-bedroom homes will provide further choice for those looking for an accessible route onto the property ladder, this time in collaboration with esteemed housebuilder Barratt Homes, with first releases now available to reserve.

The Aston Grange development demonstrates that excellent forever homes in one of the country’s most sought-after regions are achievable through affordable means, expertly-designed and built to the highest standard.

Every home will be is a contemporary specification and versatile for a wide range of buyers, including young families, commuters, downsizers, remote workers, graduates and more.

Aston Grange provides the perfect blend of rural and urban living, with residents able to bask in the idyllic Warwickshire countryside without being detached from the amenities of Lighthorne and Lighthorne Heath, less than six miles from the world-renowned Cotswolds National Landscape.

Priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to the Warwickshire area. The criteria are generally based on previous residency or employment in the district, or a family connection living there for three or more years.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “At Barratt Homes, we are committed to delivering high-quality homes that meet the needs of today’s buyers, and our collaboration with Bromford at Aston Grange is a fantastic example of that.

“Shared Ownership opens the door to homeownership for many who might otherwise be priced out of the market, and we are excited to see this initiative helping more people put down roots in such a well-connected and desirable area.

“With great designs, excellent build standards, and the beautiful Warwickshire countryside on the doorstep, Aston Grange offers a fantastic opportunity for a fresh start.”

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our offering of Shared Ownership homes for Upper Lighthorne.

“We’re pleased that Shared Ownership is further coming into the general consciousness as an affordable and viable route onto the property ladder, we want to continue this educational piece to show the scheme as a genuine option for those who want to stay near family but cannot stretch to outright purchase right away.

“Our partnership with Barratt Homes means we have full confidence that our buyers will settle into a home that radiates excellence across all areas, and with a breadth of styles available, there really is something for everybody.”

Conveniently located near to the M40 motorway, Heritage Grange offers easy access to making Birmingham, Coventry and London, while the nearby rail system ensures comfortable, efficient journeys to various other destinations.

Upper Lighthorne is a charming, quaint village with a number of amenities, including Lighthorne Primary School, rated Good in its latest Ofsted report.

Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon provide a plethora of areas to enjoy, such as fascinating museums and places to eat as well as independent and chain stores.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit www.bromfordhomes.co.uk, and @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

