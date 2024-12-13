New beginnings! Experts to help Warwick homebuyers get moving with tailor-made incentives weekend

A local housebuilder is hosting a special festive event this weekend to help Warwick homebuyers get moving, offering tailor-made incentives such as deposit contributions, interior upgrades and stamp duty contributions.

Redrow Midlands’ Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, is hosting a ‘New Year, New Home’ event to help house-hunters in Warwick find their perfect home on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December from 10.00am to 5.30pm.

At the event, the sales team will be on-hand to offer expert advice and information about Redrow’s tailor-made buyer incentives, which can include deposit contributions, upgrades to the home’s interior, and offers to ease the strain of stamp duty, particularly with the threshold set to change in 2025.

Perfect for families looking for more space or house hunters looking to right-size, Midsummer Meadow offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection— and luxury one and two-bedroom apartments, perfect for first-time buyers.

Visitors to this weekend’s event will have the opportunity to tour the development’s show homes, including The Oxford, a spacious, four-bedroom eco-electric home that comes with an air source heat pump and downstairs underfloor heating as standard, saving owners up to £2,579* a year on their energy bills compared to a second-hand home.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “As we come to the end of the year, we know many people will be looking ahead to their housing needs for 2025 and beyond.

“Whether that’s right-sizing, upsizing or something in between, as housebuilders, we have a unique opportunity to help people in Warwick secure their dream home, and our 'New Year, New Home' event offers buyers a chance to see what life is like at our Midsummer Meadow development.”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and also London via train.

* Research by the HBF, based on EPC ratings, suggests that buyers of new build houses could have saved an average of £2,575* on their annual energy bills last year. HBF Report - Watt a Save