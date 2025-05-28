New green spaces open at Beachamp Park

L&Q has completed work on more green spaces throughout its Beauchamp Park development, located between Warwick and Leamington Spa.

Now over 85% sold, the growing new housing neighbourhood benefits from convenient access to local amenities, providing the ideal setting for modern family life.

Green corridors run throughout Beauchamp Park, helping to promote biodiversity, whilst play areas, footpaths and cycleway have been thoughtfully incorporated into the landscape. Further promoting sustainability, homes at Beauchamp Park have been built using timber-frame construction – an eco-conscious approach that enhances insulation and minimises heat loss, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the development.

Beauchamp Park resident Rohit bought a five-bedroom house with his wife Vaishali and two young children. He explains: “There’s a real sense of community here. The location is perfect. There’s even an children’s play area onsite, which is perfect for the kids.”

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director for L&Q, comments: “Homeowners are buying into something really special at Beauchamp Park. With a commitment to sustainability, this development demonstrates how modern housing developments can coexist with the natural environment, offering an opportunity for buyers to invest in a future-proofed, greener lifestyle. The onsite green spaces and play areas really help to foster a sense of community, providing families with a safe, welcoming neighbourhood to call home.”

Homes have been built to reflect the character of the surrounding areas, by using sympathetic materials and colours. Inside, contemporary kitchens are complete with integrated appliances, including a dishwasher, fridge-freezer, oven and induction hob, aiding functionality and convenience. An integrated washer/dryer also features in separate utility rooms. Spacious bedrooms benefit from plenty of natural light, whilst main bedrooms include built-in, generous storage. Flooring and tiling are also included throughout homes. Upon sale, buyers benefit from a 10-year NHBC warranty which includes 2 years of L&Q Customer Care.

With no hidden costs, the properties come with a fully inclusive specification as standard.Rohit reflects, “When we saw the homes on offer at Beauchamp Park, it changed the game for us really. Other builders were offering far smaller plots and single garages for the same price, but here, we got everything we wanted and more. A bad house is never going to be good, no matter how much you try to improve it. We wanted a large, well-built home from the start, and that’s what we found here.”

Houses also come with double doors leading to a turfed private garden, whilst front gardens are landscaped in harmony with the wider development. All houses currently available benefit from garages, too, with the potential to accommodate electric car charging points.

Warwick town centre offers an array of amenities within a 5-minute drive, or 10-minute bus ride, from L&Q’s homes at Beauchamp Park. Residents can also enjoy the independent and well-known shops, cafes, tearooms, pubs and restaurants of Royal Leamington Spa, which is a ten-minute drive from Beauchamp Park. Perfect for families, the area benefits from a range of highly rated education, such as a choice of independent and state schools, as well as the prestigious Warwick University.

Appealing to commuters, Beauchamp Park’s infrastructure includes convenient and speedy transport links. Frequent trains from Warwick Station get locals to Birmingham in less than 30-minutes, whilst central London can be reached in less than 90-minutes. Several close by cycle routes are also available to residents; by bike, Warwick Town Centre is reachable in a 7-minute cycle, whilst Leamington Spa is accessible in just 15-minutes. For journeys further afield, Birmingham Airport is a short 24-minute drive away.

Prices for L&Q’s homes at Beauchamp Park start from £545,000 for a four-bedroom detached house.