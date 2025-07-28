New play area opens as over 80 per cent of homes sold at new homes development in Hatton

80% of the homes at Union View are now sold

Taylor Wimpey Midlands is celebrating progress at its Union View development in Hatton, with over 80% of homes now sold and a new on-site play area open, marking another milestone for the growing community.

Union View is a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes. Located on Birmingham Road, the development enjoys a prime position between Warwick and Leamington Spa, with easy access to the M40 and Warwick railway station close by.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has been building at Union View since 2023, with the new play area delivered as part of the development’s planning obligations, providing families with access to brand new recreational facilities.

The housebuilder will also make contributions to the local authority to support and improve local infrastructure, including over £500,000 towards highway contributions and over £300,000 towards education.

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We’re delighted with the response to our homes at Union View. With over 80% of the homes now sold, more residents are moving in each month and the community is really flourishing. The addition of an exciting new on-site playground gives families a fantastic space to enjoy right on their doorstep and we know it will be enjoyed for many years to come.

“We look forward to welcoming even more customers and helping them make their move to this lovely area in Hatton.”

Union View currently has a selection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes available from £430,000. For more information about Taylor Wimpey’s Union View, please visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/union-view