New Shared Ownership homes released at popular Bulkington development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New homes provider Bromford has lifted the lid on the next phase of its high-quality Shared Ownership homes at its picturesque development in Bulkington, Warwickshire.

Raveloe Gardens, located just off Bedworth Road, comprises a collection of stylish two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes expertly crafted built by five-star housebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

Full of charm, character and practicality to meet the demand for affordable homeownership in a desirable location, the latest release of terraced and semi-detached home styles provide the perfect space for a variety of home seekers to settle down in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

CGI of a Bromford Shared Ownership home in Warwickshire.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

The homes been specifically built with modern living and flexibility in mind, and to meet the needs of local people with priority will be given to applicants with a connection to Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

One of the energy-efficient, now available homes at Raveloe Gardens is the Canford, a two-bedroom, terraced home available from just £86,000 for a 40 per cent share value.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed with modern living and flexibility at the heart of its design, the Canford features a contemporary fitted kitchen upon entry, with a larger, living-dining area to the rear of the home.

From here, residents can access the turfed rear garden through the stylish French doors, while a welcoming hallway, space for storage and a downstairs bathroom completing the ground floor.

Upstairs hosts a main bedroom and one smaller room with an en-suite, either of which could be transformed into a study, dressing room or for other purposes. Yet more storage space sits at the top of the staircase, while a family bathroom sits opposite. The Canford also benefits from ample space for off-street parking.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “There’s little surprise that our Shared Ownership homes at Raveloe Gardens have been in such high demand, so it’s great to be supplying yet more high-quality homes here in Bulkington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Bromford, we’re passionate about providing local people with an affordable route onto the property ladder and continue in our pledge to make our homes the highest quality possible.

“We don’t expect the Canford or other home types to be available for too long, so would encourage home seekers to get in touch with our friendly sales team to find out more.”

Situated at the western tip of Bulkington, Raveloe Gardens is benefits from the quaint village and the benefits of neighbouring Bedworth, falling within the perfect blend of countryside tranquillity while still being rich in amenities.

For more information on Raveloe Gardens, please visit Raveloe Gardens: Shared Home Ownership in Bulkington - Bromford or call the sales team on 0800 916 0504.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

*T&Cs apply.