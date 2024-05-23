New show homes give home hunters a taste of life in Nuneaton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taylor Wimpey Midlands opened its doors to two new show homes on 11th and 12th of May at its new development located off Golf Drive in Nuneaton, known as Bramcote Grange.
Bramcote Grange will bring 621 new homes to the area, including 25 per cent affordable housing.
The homebuilder hosted a launch event, allowing prospective buyers to explore the new show homes including the two-bedroom Ashenford and the three-bedroom Byford.
Attendees also received free consultations with an independent financial advisor, who assisted visitors with their expert advice on how to purchase a home that meets their needs in the most affordable way, as well as guidance on mortgages and home buying schemes.
Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: “We were excited to open the doors to our Bramcote Grange development on the weekend and invite home hunters to get a taste for life at our new community.”
“The Coventry community is growing day-by-day with many people relocating to the area, and we’re thrilled to be able to support the demand for homes within the area. Due to the high levels of interest at Bramcote Grange, we are now giving those interested in joining our brand new community the chance to register early for updates.”
Homes at Bramcote Grange will comprise of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms in various styles including the Beaford, Byford, Ransford and Wayford - providing a comfortable living space for both individuals and families.
The new bright and spacious show homes on the development include the two-bedroom Ashenford which offers a convenient living space perfect for individuals or couples and the three-bedroom Byford which is ideal for families or first-time buyers with its large open-plan kitchen and spacious living room.
Bramcote Grange will boast Blue Green Infrastructure which reflects Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to sustainability by building with nature, and residents will be able to enjoy significant public open space including a play area, an outdoor gym, and allotments within the development.
Bramcote Grange is located off Golf Drive, Nuneaton. For commuting, residents will have easy access to the A5 and the M5, while Nuneaton railway station is only 2.2 miles from the development. Situated in a popular family location, there are a number of primary and secondary schools in the area as well as various local amenities.