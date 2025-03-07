New Warwickshire housing development commended in Energy Efficiency Awards

A housing development in Warwick has been honoured at a regional awards ceremony.

The award recognises an outstanding new build, or extensively renovated, property or properties within the region that maximise the use of the energy efficiency measures installed.

Midsummer Meadow offers a selection of eco-friendly homes designed with innovative low-carbon technology – including cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor are fitted as standard in line with the housebuilder’s target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

The Eco Electric homes can save owners more than £970 a year on their energy bills, compared to a second-hand home*, with Redrow’s ‘fabric first’ approach ensuring that energy efficiency is built into the property’s fabric though advanced insulation and efficient heating systems.

Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, was commended in the New Build Project of the Year category at the West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards.

As part of Redrow’s focus on building responsibly, Midsummer Meadow also features plenty of green open spaces, with funds being invested in habitat enhancement.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Midsummer Meadow’s commendation in this prestigious award scheme is testament to the quality, pride and craftsmanship that goes into each of our homes.

“Building good quality, energy efficient homes begins with our fabric-first approach, from using enhanced insulation to highly efficient doors, windows and heating systems. We’re helping homeowners in our thriving communities to reduce energy usage and retain heat.

“We’re delighted to have received this recognition and would like to invite everyone to come and take a look at the development for themselves, to see how our homes could be a perfect fit.”

A special Energy Efficiency event will be held at Midsummer Meadow on April 5th and 6th, from 10.30am-5pm, to help prospective homeowners understand the energy costs that could be saved with better Energy Performance Certificate ratings.

Visitors will also be able to use Redrow’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) calculator tool, which is designed to help people compare the energy savings to their current properties and highlight the benefits of a newbuild Redrow home.

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham, and also London via train.

For more information about Midsummer Meadow, and to book a visit, go to: redrow.co.uk/developments/midsummer-meadow-warwick-082726