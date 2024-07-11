Next phase of new homes at Graven Hill will be all-electric

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New and Custom Homes to Boast Heat Pumps as Standard.

The pioneering Graven Hill development is releasing its latest phase of 22 properties. The new homes will include air source heat pump technology (ASHP) rather than gas boilers, coupled with an underfloor heating system. Each also has a Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery (MVHR) system which reduces the heating and cooling demands of the house, while circulating warm, fresh, filtered air within it.

Gemma Davis, customer experience director at Graven Hill Village Development Company GHVDC, explains: “By going all-electric with the incorporation of air source heat pumps and MVHR as standard, and now this latest trial of under floor heating, we anticipate a significant impact on the energy efficiency and sustainability of new homes at Graven Hill.

“Air source heat pumps and underfloor heating operate at lower temperatures making them an ideal match for each other, combining both means even heat distribution and reduced carbon emissions. The MVHR ensures no build-up of excess humidity and captures airborne particles, including dust, via its filters.”

The Graven Hill development

All builds at Graven Hill, regardless of construction form, need to meet the unique Passive Design Standards, adopted by Graven Hill since 2016 to deliver homes with higher energy standards than the statutory requirement.

The sustainable design and construction technologies being implemented to achieve low carbon development at Graven Hill include:

Passive Design Standards - refreshedwith enhanced thermal requirements, low air leakage rates, low energy lighting and thermal bridge calculations to assist with low air permeability and reduced heat loss.

refreshedwith enhanced thermal requirements, low air leakage rates, low energy lighting and thermal bridge calculations to assist with low air permeability and reduced heat loss. Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) with heat recovery target > 85% to reduce energy use.

with heat recovery target > 85% to reduce energy use. Heating and Domestic Hot Water via Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) come with heating controls – to allow independent programming and temperature control across multiple zones in houses and water heating linked to the heat pump.

The latest custom new home opportunities offer two to five-bed properties in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, which can be tailored with a choice of layout and finishes from a selection of options.

Gemma explains: “We have seen a lot of interest in our latest releases, helped by new mortgage products and settling interest rates but also by the high sustainability, energy and operating efficiencies our homes are offering. This is also in-keeping with our vision for a low carbon community, as well as improved health and well-being outcomes.”

Gemma attributes some of the village’s popularity to the amenity spaces and great transport links but says that the opportunity to tailor the home’s design is also a huge draw. “Those coming to the site are seeking more than the traditional new build. Some are adventurous enough to embark on a comprehensive self-build journey, but many want a contemporary home, built for them, which depending on when they are reserved can then be customised to their lifestyle.”

The fast-growing Graven Hill community has seen a new primary school, cocktail bar, wine shop, coffee shop and state-of-the-art dentist practice open over the last year. Land has already been sold for a nursery school and space at the site frontage is allocated for a pub restaurant and continues to be marketed. Other significant amenities planned include a convenience store, sports pitches, a community centre and a changing pavilion and allotments.

Graven Hill lies just 15 minutes from Oxford by train and within walking distance from Bicester Outlet Village and railway station.

GHVDC is also seeking local contractors to tender for its next phase of new homes and apartments.