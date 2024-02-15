Nuneaton housebuilder invites local people to free moving events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The line-up of events at Redrow Midlands’ Heritage Fields, on Higham Lane, are aimed at supporting first-time buyers, right-sizers, and anyone looking to move house quickly.

On Saturday 24 February and Sunday 25 February, from 10am-4pm, the development is welcoming prospective first-time buyers to come along to find out more about the properties available.

As well as being able to take a tour around the show homes, a financial advisor will also be on hand to provide tailored advice to those looking to take the first step onto the property ladder – allowing them to discover all the options and financial routes available.

The housebuilder will also be hosting a Last Chance to Buy event on Saturday 2 March and Sunday 3 March, from 10am-4pm. The event welcomes anyone who is interested in reserving one of the last remaining homes available at the development.

The popular three-bedroom Letchworth, which is available from £319,000, is part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, and benefits from ample space upstairs, with a large main bedroom with en-suite as well as two further spacious double bedrooms. Downstairs, in addition to a generous lounge and open-plan kitchen/diner, the layout also features a laundry room and downstairs cloakroom, helping to streamline busy family life.

For those looking for something more spacious, The Shaftesbury is an ideal family home, and is available at Heritage Fields from £452,000. Also part of the Heritage Collection, this generously sized four-bedroom property features an expansive kitchen and dining area at the heart of the home, as well as plenty of room upstairs perfect for both everyday family life or for hosting guests.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We want to make it as simple as possible for people in Nuneaton to buy their dream home. These events are a fantastic opportunity to snap up the last remaining properties at this popular development.

“Heritage Fields is a fantastic place for professionals and families alike, with great links to nearby towns and cities such as Hinkley, Coventry and Birmingham. We’re looking forward to welcoming local people to our special events and sharing our knowledge with prospective buyers.”

Heritage Fields is set among the rolling Warwickshire countryside, yet under two miles from the centre of Nuneaton and within easy reach of a choice of major motorways – perfectly placed for those commuting to nearby towns and cities. Offering a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, including homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, the development is perfect for families and those looking to right-size.